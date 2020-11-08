“No one likes losing, but the effort was a good effort” – Dino Babers after loss to Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

True freshman JaCobian Morgan made his first career start at quarterback for Syracuse on Saturday. Morgan tossed for 188 yards and a touchdown, but it was enough as SU fell to Boston College 16-13.

Syracuse has now dropped five-straight games, falling to 1-7 this season.

Click on the video player above, to hear what SU head coach Dino Babers had to say following Saturday’s loss to Boston College.

