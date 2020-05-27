No TBT at OCC; The Basketball Tournament to be played at one site

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament will be feature 24 teams playing at a single location instead of spots across the country.

For safety reasons, the event will be played at a single location over 10 days and players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in the days leading up to the games. The decision came after consultation with health experts and TBT participants.

“After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we’ve devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer.”

The TBT relased its five-step plan for health and safety for all in attendance in the tournament.

All participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arriving at the location. A positive test result will lead to the removal of both the individual and their team from the event Teams will be kept separate at all times in quarantine and screened regularly for symptoms of COVID-19 All participants will be tested again after the quarantine period. A positive result on this second test will lead to the removal of both the individual and their team from the event Teams that have tested negative will be cleared to participate in TBT. Once cleared for participation TBT will continue to screen individuals for symptoms daily All players will undergo an exit screening by local health officials

The 24-team field will be announced in June. All previous tickets purchased at the previously determined regional sites, including Onondaga Community College, will be refunded in full.