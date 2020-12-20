No Tiana, No problem as SU bounces back with win at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse’s point guard-center duo of Kiara Lewis and Kamilla Cardoso combined for 44 points in the 16th-ranked Orange’s 83-70 victory at Boston College on Sunday. SU was playing the game without star guard Tiana Mangakahia, who sat out with a foot injury. After the Eagles opened a 3-0 lead to start the game, Syracuse (5-1 overall, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscored Boston College 31-12 to hold a 31-15 lead after the first quarter. Cardoso scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the opening 10 minutes. Lewis tallied 20 points and dished out eight assists. Syracuse controlled the interior, outscoring Boston College (4-3, 0-3) by 22 points in the paint, 52-30, and outrebounding the Eagles 43-35.

The Orange took a 44-35 lead into the locker room at halftime and then opened up a 71-58 at the end of three quarters. Freshman guard Priscilla Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the third period. Senior Digna Strautmane scored seven points and pulled down 11 rebounds and junior Emily Engstler added seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Engstler now has 454 rebounds in 64 games at Syracuse.

Cardoso connected on all seven of her field goal attempts in the first half and finished the game 10-of-11 from the field and four-of-four from the free throw line. Her 90.9% field goal mark is the second-best single-game effort in Syracuse history.

-Lewis passed two career milestones, including passing the 900-point mark and the 300-assist plateau.

-Taleah Washington surpassed 100 career points and tied career-high with four rebounds.

-Today was the second game that Syracuse had two players score more than 20 points in a game (Cardoso 24 and Lewis 20)

-2nd time this season Cardoso and Williams have both scored in double figures.

-The victory was the ninth in a row for the Orange at Conte Forum.

Syracuse will host Morgan State on Monday, Dec. 28 at 7 pm in the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.