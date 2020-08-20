North Carolina and Notre Dame postpone football workouts on Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Three weeks from Saturday the Syracuse football team is set to open the season at North Carolina. Today, the Tar Heels postponed their practice due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases on campus.

Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina Athletics will suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20)



Full Release: https://t.co/IgLkT3VDAP#GoHeels — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) August 19, 2020

Fellow ACC football member Notre Dame also postponed their workouts on Wednesday. This coming a day after the South Bend campus shifted to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 tests on campus.

Syracuse will close the season at Notre Dame on December 5th.