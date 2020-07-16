Northeast-10 Conference suspends conference-sponsored competitions through Dec. 31

(WSYR-TV) — The Northeast-10 Conference has announced that all NE10-sponsored competitions and championships will be canceled through Dec. 31, 2020.

In a statement, officials said they are trying to have experiences for fall student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester. This will happen “as long as a return to competition can be safely executed.”

This means that all fall sports at Le Moyne College are cancelled.

Here is the full statement:

“The Council of Presidents of the Northeast-10 Conference voted unanimously on Thursday, July 16, to suspend all NE10-sponsored competition and championships through December 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NE10 considers the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff and wider campus communities to be of paramount importance. Despite each institutions’ planning over the past few months and the Conference’s collective efforts to forge a path forward, it has become clear that we are not able to conduct outside competition at this time in a manner that is consistent with the prioritization of our campus’ collective well-being.

The NE10 and its member institutions are striving to ensure a meaningful regular season and conference championship experience for its fall sport student-athletes during the Spring 2021 semester, as long as a return to competition can be safely executed. Initial plans for spring competition fall sports will be provided at a later date.

The NE10 will also endeavor to provide a regular-season schedule and/or conference championship experience for its winter sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester, with the intention of aligning with appropriate NCAA selection criteria and dates, as long as a return to competition can be safely executed.

To best support a meaningful but safe student-athlete experience during the fall semester, team activities, practice and training opportunities will be determined and defined by each member institution and shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations.

NE10 institutions are unanimously committed to honoring athletics aid agreements that have been issued to student-athletes for 2020-21 in accordance to the terms and conditions laid out in those agreements.

Council of Presidents Statement

‘The Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents is united in its commitment to supporting local and state efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Campus resocialization guidelines – including restrictions on student and staff travel, social distancing requirements and limits on group gatherings, are being undertaken so that campuses can support in-person engagement and education. Aiding our member campuses in their reopening efforts is critical and while athletics is an integral part of campus life, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our NE10 community, including our student-athletes, staff and our towns and cities. As such, we have made the difficult decision that intercollegiate athletics competition has been suspended through the end of the 2020 fall semester. We are committed to exploring alternate playing seasons for our fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year, if it is deemed safe. We do not take this decision lightly and understand its impact. Our campus communities will do everything we can to support the well-being of our student-athletes this fall as we navigate these uncertain times together.'”