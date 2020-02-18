Nottingham boys knock off Liverpool in regular season finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Nottingham Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 66-59 win over Liverpool Monday night.

Jaden Ezomo led the Bulldogs attack, pouring in a game-high 27 points. Jaden is just five points shy of 1,000 for his career. Mazi Jackson added 22 points in the win.

Both teams have qualified for the Section III Class AA postseason. The brackets will be announced on Wednesday.

