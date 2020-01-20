Nottingham Bulldogs take down Bishop Grimes at MLK Basketball Classic

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Jaden Ezomo poured in a career-high 31 points, helping Nottingham knock off Bishop Grimes in the opening round of the MLK Basketball Classic at Bishop Grimes High School on Sunday night.

Mazi Jackson and Marlen Peters both added 16 points for the Bulldogs in the win over the Cobras. Joe Wike led Bishop Grimes with 20 points in the loss.

With the win, Nottingham improves to 7-6 this season. Bishop Grimes drops to 8-4 on the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected