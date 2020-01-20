Nottingham Bulldogs take down Bishop Grimes at MLK Basketball Classic

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Jaden Ezomo poured in a career-high 31 points, helping Nottingham knock off Bishop Grimes in the opening round of the MLK Basketball Classic at Bishop Grimes High School on Sunday night.

Mazi Jackson and Marlen Peters both added 16 points for the Bulldogs in the win over the Cobras. Joe Wike led Bishop Grimes with 20 points in the loss.

With the win, Nottingham improves to 7-6 this season. Bishop Grimes drops to 8-4 on the year.