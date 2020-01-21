Nottingham takes home the MLK Basketball Classic Championship

Nottingham built a 16-point 4th quarter lead, holding off a late rally by Green Tech as the Bulldogs topped the Eagles 76-74 in the finals of the MLK Basketball Classic.

Mazi Jackson poured in a game-high 28 points in the win for the Bulldogs. Jaden Ezomo added 15 points in the win over Green Tech.

Nottingham has won four out of their last five, improving to 8-6 this season.

