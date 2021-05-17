NY Adaptive Golf to host an instructor clinic at The Pompey Club

Greg Callen hits driver off the first hole at Stone Creek GC in Oswego.

(WSYR-TV) — New York Adaptive Golf is looking for those interested in growing the game to those traditionally unable to play.

The non-profit has partnered with David Windsor, a PGA adaptive teaching professional and consultant, to host a one-day workshop at The Pompey Club.

“(I have) the mission of enabling individuals with physical and cognitive limitations to broaden their community engagement and quality of life using adaptive equipment and devices with a focus on the game of golf to promote such wellbeing,” said Greg Callen, NY Adaptive Golf Founder/CEO.

“I am looking forward to seeing where this organization grows and could not do it without the support of Stone Creek Golf Course, William Weimer, Amanda Brownell, Lisa Sova, Robbie Malone, CD Stand Up and Play, Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island, NYAG Event Planning Committee, and our community, for that I’m eternally grateful,” Callen went on.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and there will be an on-course clinic from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30p.m. To Participate in this workshop, email New York Adaptive Golf at newyorkadaptive@gmail.com, or text (315)374-0082 with your name, phone number, and email for registration.