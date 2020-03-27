Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
NYRA: Saratoga Season to start as scheduled

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association says that while they are monitoring the situation, the Saratoga Season should start on time on July 16, according to their Communications Director Pat McKenna.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to Saratoga Race Course on Opening Day, Thursday, July 16. While we are monitoring the current conditions and consulting with the New York State Department of Health, we are planning for Saratoga to open as scheduled and run in its entirety across the 40-day meet. We are working in earnest each and every day to prepare for the 2020 Saratoga season,” McKenna said in a statement.

