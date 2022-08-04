SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 99th New York State Men’s Golf Amateur Championship makes its return to Onondaga Golf & Country Club starting on Tuesday, August 9th.

Over 140 players will take part in the 72-hole championship. It marks the third time that Onondaga Golf & Country Club has hosted the most prestigious amateur event in New York State (first time since 1961).

The championship gets underway at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The field will be cut to 40 for the Final Round on Thursday, August 11th.

James Allen is the defending champion.