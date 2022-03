SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The OCC Lazers pounded out 15 hits, slugging their way past Cazenovia College on Thursday night 18 to 7.

Garrett Stuckey had two hits, including a home run in the Lazers win. OCC has scored 62 runs over its last four games.

The Lazers improve to 10-0 this season.