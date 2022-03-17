SYRACUSE, NY. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been over 1,000 days since the OCC Lazers baseball team last played a game. On Tuesday that long layoff came to an end with a season-opening win over Mohawk Community College.

Wednesday, the Lazers were back in action, sweeping a doubleheader against Jefferson Community College.

OCC slugged their way to a 15-4 win in game one, before rallying for a 6-5 win in game two.

You can watch the highlights of the Lazers game one win over the Cannoneers by clicking on the video above.