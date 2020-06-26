OCC cancels fall sports for the upcoming school year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In accordance with its fall semester plan submitted for State review, Onondaga Community College made a tough decision on Thursday. To cancel fall sports.

This decision affects both men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s tennis and cross country for both men’s and women’s teams. President of OCC. Dr. Casey Crabill, attributed the state of the country in the decision.

“We don’t anticipate they would have had anyone to play with even if we said let’s go. It’s just a really tough environment when you think about the close contact in sports and the numbers of people students would be exposed to, it’s hard to imagine how we would keep Fall athletes safe under the current conditions.We sure hope condittion on the ground will change for winter sports“ – Dr. Casey Crabill

She added that she hopes that the spring season athletes will be able to have a season as well.