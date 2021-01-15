OCC cancels Spring Sports for this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Thursday afternoon, Onondaga Community College telling NewsChannel 9 that they have cancelled their Spring Sports season. Earlier this academic year, the Lazers cancelled both their Fall and Winter Sports seasons.

Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis and Lacrosse all will now have to wait until next year to be played at the college. OCC stating that the safety of their student athletes is their number one concern right now during this pandemic.

The lacrosse programs has been a NJCAA national power. The men’s program at OCC has won 12 National titles, and the women have won two.