SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For Michael Lavelle, age is only a number. At 40-years-old, Lavelle traded in the 9-5 day job to join the OCC Lazers men’s cross country team.

“You really just have to follow your heart,” said Lavelle.

Michael Lavelle just wrapped up his freshman season at OCC. For him, it was not only a way to stay in shape, but also a chance to mentor young adults.

“If you get knocked down, it is just part of the process because I have been there. It’s been a real blessing helping others,” said Lavelle.

