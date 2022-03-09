(WSYR-TV) — The OCC Men’s Basketball team won its first game in the National Tournament, defeating Monroe College-Bronx 76-62.

Latyce Faison led the Lazers with 26 points. With the win, OCC advances to the national quarterfinals.

Thursday the 5th seeded Lazers will play 4th seeded Dallas-North Lake at 5pm eastern time.

The OCC Women’s team received a first round bye. The Lazers will play their first game Thursday night at 9 p.m. eastern versus the winner of tonight’s game between Rock Valley Community College and Hostos Community College.

COURTESY OF OCC ATHLETICS