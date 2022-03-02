(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College’s Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams will be participating in the NJCAA Division 3 National Tournament next week. The tournament pairings were announced this afternoon. Both Lazers’ teams regained their elite status after missing the entire 2020-2021 season due to Covid.

The Women’s team earned an automatic berth into the NJCAA National Tournament by winning the Region 3 Tournament, defeating North Country Community College in the championship game 57-45 at Allyn Hall Gym on Sunday. Hannah Durand (Marcellus HS) was named the Tournament MVP. Avaianna Baker (Onondaga HS) was named to the All-Tourney team.

The Women’s team is 24-2 overall and owns a 22 game win streak. They will travel to Rochester, Minnesota for the national tournament. The Lazers are seeded #3 and received a first round bye. Thursday March 10 they will play at 8 p.m. central against the winner of the Rock Valley C.C./Hostos C.C. game.

The Men’s team received an at-large berth to the tournament and will begin play with a 25-3 record. The Lazers are seeded #5 and will begin play in Rockford, IL Wednesday March 9 versus 12th seeded Monroe College-Bronx. Tipoff time is 2 p.m. central.

“We’re so proud of the way our Women’s and Men’s teams rebounded from Covid and put together outstanding seasons. Our entire campus community will be cheering them on next week as they play for national championships. We have a proud tradition of hanging championship banners here and would love the opportunity to hang two more later this month,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

COURTESY OF OCC ATHLETICS