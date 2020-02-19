OCC men and women close out regular season with a pair of wins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The OCC men and women both picked up wins to close out the regular season on Tuesday night over Cayuga Community College.

The OCC women started the night with a 113-73 win over the Spartans. Amber Meigs led the Lazers pouring in 24 points and dishing out 11 assists.

The OCC women have now won 15 straight games, improving to 25-3.

In the nightcap at Allyn Hall, the OCC men cruised past Cayuga CC 86-59. Latyce Faison and Jakhi Lucas combined for 34 points in the win. Sunday Joshua added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The OCC men have now won 14 straight games, improving to 24-3.