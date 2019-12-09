OCC men win their 4th straight game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Onondaga Community College won their 4th straight game blowing out SUNY Adirondack 109-76 in NJCAA men’s basketball action.

Latyce Faison led the Lazers attack, pouring in a game-high 35 points. 13 different OCC players scored in the win.

OCC improves to 10-2 on the season.

The OCC women also won their 4th straight game, rolling past SUNY Adirondack 91-33.

Amber Meigs led the Lazers with 18 points and six assists. With the win, OCC improves to 10-2.

Next up for both OCC teams, a trip to Mohawk Valley Community College on Thursday.