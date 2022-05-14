SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time since 2018 the OCC men’s lacrosse program is in search of a new head coach. After four seasons at the helm of his alma mater, Lazers head coach Eric Miccio stepped down on Friday.

Thank you @OCCLACROSSE lacrosse for everything! Excited for the next chapter in life. A good plan is in place and Daga will keep it rolling#Family pic.twitter.com/mVsxemrejh — Eric Miccio (@coach_miccio) May 13, 2022

Miccio guided OCC to the National Championship in 2019. He won two titles as a player with the Lazers in 2009 & 2010.

In his post on social media, Miccio said he was stepping down to spend more time with his family.

OCC won its 16th Region III Championship this past season. The Lazers fell in the NJCAA Quarterfinals, finishing 10-3 this year.