SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The OCC men’s lacrosse team won its 16th Region III Championship since 2005 on Saturday, rolling past Herkimer College 27-3.

The Lazers scored the first ten goals of the game. Gregory Elijah-Brown led the charge for OCC with six goals and six assists.

OCC has won eight straight games, improving to 10-2 overall. The Lazers now await their NJCAA National Tournament seeding.