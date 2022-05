SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

OCC’s bid for its 13th NJCAA men’s lacrosse National Championship came up short on Saturday, falling to defending champion Nassau CC 8-7 in the quarterfinals.

The Lazers led 5-4 at halftime, but were outscored by two in the second half.

OCC concludes its season with a record of 10-3. Nassau advances to the NJCAA Final Four to face top-seed Harford in Garden City, New York on May 14th, at 1 p.m.