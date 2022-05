SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the fourth time since 2014, the OCC Lazers women’s lacrosse team will play for an NJCAA National Championship. OCC defeated Anne Arundel 22-15 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Natalie Clere, Julianna Barton, and Mia Martin all scored five goals in the win for the Lazers.

OCC will look to win its second National title in program history on Sunday. The Lazers will square off with Harford CC at Charles R. Wilbur Field at 1 p.m. for the National Championship.