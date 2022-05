SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

OCC’s remarkable season came to an end on Sunday, falling in the NJCAA National Championship Game to Harford Community College 19-14.

The Lazers were making their 7th appearance in the title game.

OCC’s Trysten Burns and Julianna Barton combined to score 12 goals in the loss to the Owls.

Harford was led by Claire Ashburn who scored four goals and added four assists. It’s the Owls second straight National Title.

OCC wraps up a fantastic season with a record of 6-3.