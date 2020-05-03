On My Team 16 continues to help others even without its biggest fundraising method

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This spring was supposed to be a pretty exciting one for local charity On My Team 16 and founder Jordan Zapisek.

“When we would post about our athletes and say ‘hey tune in, this is how they’re performing, you can watch this game – you can watch the live feed of this game’ it kinda gave them(OMT16 patients and families) something to do and think about. But even without that sport there is an element of lack of something for them to do. But it was also our largest roster season to date with the amount of athletes that we had signed on and with the amount of money that we were going to raise from them,” said Zapisek.

But with or without sports, there are still those in need.

“We’re listening to what people are asking for but we’re also trying to think ahead,” said Zapisek.

With that in mind, OMT16 has continued to make donations to pediatric patients at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and teaming up with businesses like Chik Fil-A and Villa Pizze Frite to support frontline workers. On Wednesday, May 6th, the organization is teaming up with Fayetteville-Manlius athletics and downtown restaurant Liehs and Steigerwald to make another donation.

“A large dinner coming up for about 230 nurses, doctors, health care workers and first responders at the hospital on May 6th,” said Zapisek.

Wednesday is National Nurses Day and begins National Nurses Week running from May 6th-May 12th and Jordan wants the community to honor those on the front lines by clapping for them at 7 p.m. that night. You can film yourself right on your front porch and send it into On My Team 16.

“I just think it’s a pretty cool way to say thank you as a group and as a whole,” said Zapisek. “I think it could get a little buzz in the Syracuse area, I don’t think we’ve had one of those clapping, banging pots and pans things but I’ve definitely seen them going on in other cities and i think would be cool to do here for sure.”

You can also send in photos of you and your family in your favorite sports gear with #OMT16QauaranTeam to continue to show your support for those who are helping the Syracuse community.

“We’re really going to continue to keep giving back and keep helping until we can’t,” said Zapisek.

You can send in your clapping videos as well as your #OMT16QuaranTeam photos to 315-416-2065 or email them to jordan@onmyteam16.com. To find more information on the overall event, head to the OMT16 Facebook Page. And for more information on the On My Team 16, visit their website.