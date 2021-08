MOBILE, A.L. (WSYR-TV) –

The Onondaga All-Stars advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series semifinals with a 3-1 win over Highland, Indiana on Thursday night.

Beaver River’s Jonah Shearer got the win for Onondaga. Tyler Kensey came in for the save.

Onondaga will face Bakersfield, California in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.