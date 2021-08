MOBILE, A.L. (WSYR-TV) –

The Onondaga Babe Ruth baseball team opened pool play at the World Series with a 2-0 win over Mid County, the Southwestern Champs out of Texas.

Marcellus native Aiden Shea drove in both runs for Onondaga. On the mound, Auburn grad. Jake Sanders was brilliant. Sanders went six plus-innings, giving up just five hits and not allowing a run.

Onondaga will play again on Sunday against the Pacific Southwest champs at 5 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.