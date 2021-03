ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Central School held a ceremony Friday to honor past and present 1,000 point scorers.

Former Athlete of the Week Macey DeOrdio, along with her teammate Avi Baker, both reached the milestone this year.

Former OCS star athlete Latavius Murray was also in attendance, along with six other former athletes who scored 1,000 career points at OCS.