Orange Earn NCAA Tournament first-round bye

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is the No. 3 seed in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Orange earn a first-round bye and will take on either Loyola (Md.) or Hofstra in the second round on Sunday, May 16 in the Carrier Dome.



Syracuse has won eight of its last 10 matches and enters the NCAA Tournament with a 14-3 record. The Orange have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation this season and have claimed victory in 12 contests against ranked opponents. Syracuse earned the second seed in the ACC Tournament with an 8-2 league record. The Orange defeated Virginia Tech and Boston College to advance to the conference championship, where they held No. 1 North Carolina to its lowest goal total since 2019 in a 9-4 loss.



The tournament berth marks the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the 12th under head coach Gary Gait . The Orange own an 18-17 record in tournament play. The No. 3 seed is Syracuse’s highest since the Orange were the second seed in the 2014 national tournament. That season, the Orange advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to No. 1 Maryland by a score of 15-12.



Loyola and Hofstra will meet on Friday, May 14 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Dome at 3 p.m. The Greyhounds earned an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Patriot League championship. Loyola enters the tournament with an 11-2 record. The Pride are 6-6 overall after losing to eventual champion James Madison in the first round of the CAA Tournament.



One of Loyola’s two losses this season came against Syracuse in the 2021 opener on Feb. 20. The Orange broke open the game with a 10-1 scoring run in an 18-6 victory. Syracuse used a balanced scoring attack in the win as five different players scored two or more goals. The Orange have won 15 of the previous 21 contests between the two schools.



Hofstra and the ‘Cuse have met just once. The Orange recorded the first 10 goals of the second half on its way to a 21-10 victory in March 2008.

Syracuse has played 11 games against teams in the NCAA Tournament field. The Orange are 8-3 in those contests.