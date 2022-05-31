SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is ranked No. 6 in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll released on Tuesday, May 31. The Orange posted a 15-6 record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals under the direction of first-year head coach Kayla Treanor.

Syracuse played the third-toughest schedule in the nation, playing eight games against teams that were ranked in the final top 10. The Orange went 4-4 in those contests.

The ACC was well represented in the final rankings as six teams were ranked in the top 25, including three in the top 10.