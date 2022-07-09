SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Liz Hogan ’11 made four saves to lead Team USA to an 11-8 victory against Canada in the gold medal game of the 2022 Women’s World Championship in Towson, Md. on Saturday. Hogan, Orange head coach Kayla Treanor ’16, Becca Block ’13 and current assistant coach Kenzie Kent helped the U.S. go undefeated in the tournament and become the first nation to win the title on its home soil.

Rising junior Maddy Baxter scored two goals and picked up three ground balls for Canada in the final, while Alie Jimerson ’18 scored a goal. In addition, rising senior Bianca Chevarie helped the defense hold the U.S. to its lowest goal total of the tournament.

Treanor and Block are world champions for the second time as they were part of Team USA’s 2017 title team. Treanor was the leading scorer for the United States, recording 34 points on 20 goals and 14 assists. She became the all-time leader in points in Team USA history during the tournament. Block started all eight games on defense and finished with eight ground balls and two caused turnovers. Hogan also started all eight games in goal and recorded a 4.59 goals-against average.

Baxter recorded 15 points on nine goals and six assists for Canada, while Jimerson had 19 points on 12 goals and seven assists. Chevarie had a goal and an assist to go along with two ground balls and two draw controls. Orange assistant coach Caitlin Defliese and ‘Cuse men’s head coach Gary Gait served on the Team Canada coaching staff.

Former Orange Jalyn Jimerson ’22 and Ally Trice ’21 led the Haudenosaunee Nationals to an eighth-place finish. Jimerson tied for the team lead in points (26) and dished out a team-best 15 assists. Trice started all eight games on defense, recording nine ground balls, eight draw controls and two caused turnovers.

Rising junior Jenny Markey and Team Germany finished 14th at the World Championship. Markey was second on the team in points with 24, which included a squad-best nine assists.

Karen Healy-Silcott ’02 served as the player-coach for Jamaica, which made its first appearance at the World Championship. She finished with four goals, five ground balls and for draw controls in six games.

Syracuse will also be represented on Team USA at the World Games by Sam Swart and Meaghan Tyrrell next week in Birmingham, Alabama.