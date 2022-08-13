SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –Syracuse men’s soccer started off the 2022 exhibition schedule with a 6-0 win over defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions Marist. Syracuse recorded 15 shots on goal, and outshot the Red Foxes, 27-7.

Senior Colin Biros scored the opening goal with a swerving shot to the top right corner of the net in the 18th minute of action. Sophomore Julius Rauch scored the second goal of the evening after sophomore Nathaniel Opoku found space on the wing and delivered the ball into the path of Rauch.

Freshman Andrea DiBlasio scored Syracuse’s third goal of the night in the 75th minute of play. The forward redirected the ball into the back of the net after freshman Nino Pagano’s free kick hit the post. Just two minutes later, sophomore Stephen Betz converted a penalty kick to extend the Orange’s advantage, 4-0.

In the 84th minute, sophomore Michal Gradus scored the fifth goal on the evening on an assist from senior Camden Holbrook. Senior defender Abdi Salim ended the scoring in the 85th minute on a header, assisted by Nino Pagano.

Syracuse will play its second exhibition match at home on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 p.m. against Villanova. Admission to the match is open to the public and free of charge.