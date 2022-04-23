GREENSBORO, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is the No. 3 seed in next week’s ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament in South Bend, Ind. and will take on No. 6 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Orange enter the tournament with a 13-4 record.

Syracuse finished in a three-way tie for second place in the regular-season standings with a 6-2 league mark. The Orange played at Virginia on March 12. With the score tied, 2-2, Sam Swart scored back-to-back goals to spark an 8-3 scoring run that put ‘Cuse up by five, 10-5 at halftime. Syracuse maintained the lead throughout the second half and Meaghan Tyrrell scored her fiifth goal of the day with 1:45 remaining for a 17-11 victory.

The Orange will make their eighth appearance in the ACC Tournament. Syracuse has an all-time record of 12-6 in the tournament and has advanced to the championship game five times, including 2021. The Orange won the 2015 ACC Championship, defeating North Carolina in overtime in the title game.

The winner of the Syracuse-Virginia game advances to the semifinals where it will take on the winner of the Boston College/Virginia Tech quarterfinal on Sunday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 and will be hosted by the higher seed. The ACC Tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.