SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after ‘Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0.

Defensive Back Garrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it’s the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.

Williams had two takeaways himself in the Orange’s 22-20 win over Virginia. In the second quarter he forced and recovered a fumble and intercepted UVA QB Brennan Armstrong in the third quarter. He also had a crucial pass breakup on a short fourth-down attempt in plus-territory for UVA. Williams also added three tackles, including a pair of solo stops, and anchored a Syracuse secondary that held the Cavaliers to just 138 yards through the air.

Szmyt tied a Syracuse record and had a new career high with five made field. He was a perfect 5-for-5 connecting from 26, 28, 31, 32 and 40 yards on the day. His 31-yard field goal came with 1:14 left to give the Orange the go-ahead score. He also made his lone extra point attempt, scoring 16 of the Orange’s 22 total points in the game. He also had to do so with two different holders in the contest, as the team’s starting holder (safety Justin Barron) was disqualified due to targeting in the third quarter.

Jones led the team with nine tackles – no other player had more than 5 – in Syracuse’s win. He and the Orange defense held the Cavaliers to 287 yards of total offense in the win.