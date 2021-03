INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Ethan Thompson #5 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

The magical postseason run for the Oregon State Beavers continued on Saturday. #12 seed Oregon State defeated #8 seed Loyola Chicago 65-58 to advance to the Elite Eight.

Ethan Thompson, the son of former Syracuse star Stevie Thompson poured in a game-high 22 helping the Beavers knock off the Ramblers.

Oregon State will be making its first regional finals appearance since 1982. The Beavers will face the winner of Syracuse/Houston on Monday night in Indianapolis.