Oshae Brissett living out dream with hometown team

Local Sports
TORONTO, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –

For Oshae Brissett, playing in the NBA has always been his dream, but doing it with his hometown team is extra special. After going undrafted, Brissett signed a free agent deal with the Toronto Raptors.

“Man I think about all the hard work and all the time me and my friends would talk about how crazy it would be if we got to play for the Raptors. Now that it is here, it is amazing,” said Oshae Brissett.

Oshae played in 19 games in his rookie season with the Raptors. He spent most of the year playing in the G-League averaging nearly 16 points and seven rebounds a game.

“Every day playing with these guys you learn something new. Even if it is on the court or off the court, they are always teaching you something,” said Brissett.

For the full story with Oshae Brissett, click on the video player above.

