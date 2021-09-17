Oswego Speedway transformation underway for Super DIRT Week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what has become a September tradition for the past several years, the Oswego Speedway is undergoing a transition.
Thursday morning, clay began getting dropped on the 5/8ths mile asphalt oval in preparation for Super DIRT Week.
The event was cancelled in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event will take place in Oswego from October 6 – October 10. The week wraps up with the running of the Billy Whitaker Cars 200 at 3 p.m. on Sunday October 10 for the Super DIRTcar series.