SWARTHMORE, P.A. (Oswego State Athletics) –

Behind another 20-point outing from senior Jamal Achille, the No. 17 Oswego State Men’s Basketball team ran out to a big first half lead and then withstood any big runs in the second half to move on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. In the process, Oswego improves to 27-2 on the season, a new school record for wins.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Oswego 84, Keene State 63

Location: Tarble Pavillion, Swarthmore, Pa.

Records: Oswego 27-2 (17-1 SUNYAC), Keene State 21-7 (12-4 Little East)



HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

Achille scored nine points in the opening six minutes as Oswego led 13-10.

With 7:27 to go in the half, freshman Ahkee Anderson hit a layup to push the lead to 25-14.

The trio of Anderson (9 pts.), Christian Simmons (13 pts.) and Devin Green (9 pts.) took turns hitting buckets as the Lakers pushed the lead to 23 just before the half.

Keene State knocked down a three in the closing seconds to make it 48-28 at the break in favor of the Lakers.



Stats at the Half:

Shooting percentage: Oswego 58.1%, Keene St. 40.0%

Rebounds: Oswego 18, Keene St. 12

Second Half

Achille made it 20 points with 15:04 to go on a dunk to put Oswego up 57-32.

A 19-9 Owl run cut the deficit to 66-51 with 7:47 to play.

Keene State hit a pair of consecutive threes to make it 71-58 with just over five minutes to play.

A sweet drive through the defense by sophomore Jeremiah Sparks and a steal and bucket from Anderson in the backcourt gave Oswego much needed breathing room.

After a pair of free throws from Sparks, both teams went cold for the next three minutes with the Lakers up 77-59.

The Owls and Lakers cleared the benches with just under two minutes to play with big men Hunter Cole scoring five and Luke Van Slyke hitting a tough bank shot down the stretch to conclude the scoring.

The Lakers will face Marietta in the DIII Sweet 16 next weekend.