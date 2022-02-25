OSWEGO, N.Y. (OSWEGO STATE ATHLETICS) –

The Oswego State Men’s Basketball team had five different players reach double figures in a 94-60 SUNYAC Semifinal victory over New Paltz. Senior Julien Crittendon led the Lakers with 15 points.

Prior to the contest, senior Louis Fedullo was honored with the SUNYAC Elite 20 for the player with the highest grade point average at the Finals site.



Sophomore Jeremiah Sparks helped Oswego out to an 8-2 lead in the opening three minutes. Oswego continued to lead 25-17 with 10 minutes to play in the first half behind six from senior Jamal Achille. Over the next eight minutes, the Lakers went on a 21-3 run with seniors Crittendon, Brendan Mulson and Christian Simmons combining for 18 points to lead 48-22 at the break.



The Lakers shot 66.7% in the first half while holding the Hawks to just 31% and outrebounded the visitors, 20-11. A 14-8 run to open the second half put Oswego up 62-30 with 13:45 to play in the contest. Junior Kaleb Cook added 11 points and Sean Edwards seven off the bench during the closing 10 minutes to seal the win.

The Lakers will take on Oneonta tomorrow at 4 p.m. in Max Ziel Gymnasium. Oneonta defeated Brockport by a 64-54 score in the first Semifinal on Friday.