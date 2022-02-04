Oswego State blows out Potsdam for Leone’s 200th win

OSWEGO, N.Y. (OSWEGO STATE ATHLETICS) –

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jason Leone earned his 200th win as a Laker as his squad built a 25-point halftime lead and coasted to an 85-58 win over Potsdam on Friday evening. The win extends Oswego’s winning streak to 16 straight games and keeps them unbeaten in conference play at 13-0.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Oswego 85, Potsdam 58

Location: Max Ziel Gymnasium, Laker Hall, Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Oswego 19-1 (13-0 SUNYAC), Potsdam 9-8 (7-5 SUNYAC)



HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a close contest in the early going as Oswego held a 26-22 lead with 8:26 left in the opening half.

A 24-3 run to end the half, including freshman Ahkee Anderson scoring eight points in the final minute of action, with a buzzer-beating three part of that onslaught, put the Lakers up 50-25 at the half.

The Oswego lead got as big as 35 points on a sweet Louis Fedullo reverse layup with 13 minutes left to play.

Over the final eight minutes of action, the Laker bench was able to close out the game led by Cam Chance’s four points.

Junior Devin Green led Oswego with 15 points, sophomore Jeremiah Sparks added 12 and senior Christian Simmons had 11.

Senior Brendan Mulson was Oswego’s leading rebounder with seven and added six points.

Leone now has a 200-76 (.725) record with Oswego and an overall collegiate mark of 271-111 (.709) during 15 years of head coaching excellence.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers take on Plattsburgh at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Max Ziel Gymnasium and will be in search of Oswego’s fifth 20-win season under Leone’s guidance.

