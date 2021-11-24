Oswego State drops first game of the season to Nazareth

OSWEGO, N.Y. (OWSEGO STATE ATHLETICS) –

Behind a second-half rally led by senior Julien Crittendon, the Oswego State men’s basketball team nearly overcame a 13-point second half deficit in a 67-65 setback to Nazareth College.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Nazareth 67, Oswego 65

Location: Max Ziel Gymnasium, Laker Hall, Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Nazareth 5-1, Oswego 3-1



HOW IT HAPPENED

Nazareth raced out to a 10-4 lead in the first four minutes of action behind a pair of three pointers.

Brendon Mulson and Kaleb Cook answered right back to knot the game at ten just a minute later.

The Golden Flyers reasserted control with a 12-3 run over the next seven minutes of play.

Oswego came back with a 15-8 run culminating with four points from junior Jordan Brown to close the game to 30-28 with 4:18 left in the half.

Three baskets from deep helped Nazareth take a 41-33 lead into the half as they shot 8-for-14 from deep in the frame.

In the second half, the deficit grew to 13 with just under six minutes left to play before Crittendon nailed a pair of three pointers and a jumper to start the Laker comeback.

After a pair of Jeremiah Sparks free throws cut it to four with 1:58 remaining, Mulson blocked a shot from Nazareth that led to a Devin Green three to make it 66-65 with 1:28 remaining.

The Lakers had three attempts at the lead down the stretch but a pair of layups and three at the buzzer from the corner wouldn’t go down.

Sparks led Oswego with 17 points while Crittendon had 13.

Mulson had 13 rebounds and added nine points while Brown added eight rebounds and six points.

Oswego’s defense clamped down on the Golden Flyers in the second half, holding the visitors to 1-for-5 from deep and just 27.2% shooting.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers will be in Max Ziel Gym next Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. conference matchup with Cortland.