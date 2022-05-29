MARIETTA O.H. (OSWEGO STATE ATHLETICS) –

The Oswego State Baseball team was defeated by the #2 nationally ranked Pioneers of Marietta on Saturday afternoon 13-2 in Game One of the NCAA Division III Baseball Super Regionals.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Marietta College 13 , Oswego State 2

Location: Pioneer Park, Marietta, Ohio

Records: Marietta College 42-5 (1-0 Super Regional Round)

Oswego State 33-12 (0-1 Super Regional Round)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lakers started out of the gate on top of the Marietta pitcher. On the first pitch, Paul Tammaro set the tempo by ripping a single through the middle.



Ryan Enos then walked, a double steal put the Pioneers against the wall in the first three batters with Enos on second and Tammaro on third. Lukas Olsson collected an RBI as Tammaro scored from third on a ground out to third base.



With the game knotted at one, Marietta in the bottom of the fourth inning scored seven runs on five hits, two errors and one runner left on base. Marietta added two more in the bottom of the fifth to push their lead to 10-1.



In the top of the sixth inning Frank Levanti got things going for the Lakers as he took a ball opposite field to earn a standup double. Enos followed suit with a one out double to left center field, cutting the lead to 10-2 with the scoring of Levanti.



In the bottom of the sixth inning the Pioneers once again answered, this time with a three-run homer to set the final at 13-2.

The Lakers will play tomorrow at noon in an elimination game against Marietta.