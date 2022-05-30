MARIETTA, Oh. (OSWEGO ATHLETICS) – The Oswego State Baseball team’s season ended this afternoon with their second loss in the Super Regional round against the Marietta Pioneers. Marietta’s offense could not be stopped en route to a 19-5 victory over the Lakers. Oswego State finishes their season 33-13.

This game started much the same as the first game, Marietta went down one, two, three in the top of the first inning with two pop-ups and a strikeout by Anthony Van Fossen. Oswego left two on base in the first inning after a single by Lukas Olsson and a walk by Kyle Lauria. The Lakers continued their defense in the second inning, going one, two, three once again. In the offensive half for the Lakers in the second inning, CJ McCarthy was hit by a pitch and the next batter, Blake VanDreason walked. The Lakers couldn’t capitalize on their baserunners early.



In the top of the third inning the Pioneers opened up the scoring. Marietta scored six runs on three hits, three errors and also left one runner on base. Ryan Enos started things off for the Green and Gold in the bottom half of the third inning, doubling to left center field on a 3-2 count. Olsson plated Enos with a single down the left field line. Marietta’s offense didn’t slow down as they scored five more runs in the top of the fourth inning.



The score sat at 11-1 in Marietta’s favor going into the bottom of the fourth.

Jacob Levine started off the fourth inning with a single to center field and advanced to second on a fielding error by the center fielder. Levine, during McCarthy’s at bat, advanced to third on a wild pitch. Paul Tammaro, with two outs, was hit by a pitch with a 2-2 count. Enos then walked to load the bases with two outs.



Unfortunately, Oswego once again was not able to cash in on their baserunners. Marietta added four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to push their lead to 15-1. The seventh inning was a defensive battle as the Lakers and Pioneers retired six of the seven batters in the frame. The eighth inning was much the opposite of the previous inning. Eight runs were scored in the inning by both teams, four by Marietta and four by Oswego. Sam Allen singled to right field as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning. Greg Carullo pinch hit and was walked in five pitches. Colin Williams pinch hit as well and was also walked, Williams walked in four straight pitches. After a fly out and a line out the Lakers did what they have been doing all year long, rallying with two outs. Enos walked to bring in the Lakers second run with the bases being loaded.

Olsson came up big for Oswego State, doubling to left center field, earning three RBI’s. Carullo scored, Williams scored and Enos scored on the double. Marietta threatened in the top of the ninth inning, Ben Wilcox was able to shut them down, striking out two and getting the Marietta offense to fly out to center field. Sam Allen with one out singled down the right field line to go 2-for-2 on the day.



Unfortunately Oswego was unable to plate a run in the ninth and the score resulted in a 19-5 loss.