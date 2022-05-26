OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Oswego State baseball team will take the field on Friday needing two wins to advance to the DIII College World Series. Standing in the Lakers way is perennial power Marietta.

The Lakers and Pioneers will clash in a Best-of-Three Super Regional series, starting on Friday at noon.

Oswego State, ranked 16th in the latest DIII rankings enters with a record of 33-11 (14-4 on the road). Marietta checks in at #2 in the polls with a record of 41-5.

To watch Game 1 of the Super Regional on Friday between Oswego State & Marietta, click on the link below:

https://boxcast.tv/view/ncaa-super-regional-game-1-epsebjetywnmeo1xnwkj