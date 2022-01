SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak, defeating Pittsburgh at the Dome on Tuesday 77 to 61.

Buddy Boeheim led the way with a game-high 24 points. Jimmy Boeheim added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 8-8 overall (2-3 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday inside the Dome against Florida State.

