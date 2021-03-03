‘Our defense was the difference tonight:’ Jim Boeheim following win over Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse closed out the regular season with a 64-54 win over Clemson on Wednesday at the Carrier Dome. SU led 25-22 at halftime, but used a 15-2 run to start the second half on their way to the win over the Tigers.

Alan Griffin paced the Orange attack, pouring in a game-high 22 points. Griffin also added ten rebounds an three blocks. Buddy Boeheim chipped in 17 points and five rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 13-1 at home this season. SU has won six out of their last nine.

Syracuse heads into the ACC Tournament with a record of 15-8 overall (9-7 in the ACC).

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win over Clemson, click on the video player above.