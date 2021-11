DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys soccer team sent head coach Jeff Hammond out in style, by winning the Section III Class AA championship with a 4-1 finals win over Nottingham.

Nino Pagano scored a hat trick, helping F-M head coach Jeff Hammond win his 15th Sectional Title. It’s F-M’s first since 2017.

F-M improves to 18-0-1 on the season. The Hornets will face Shenendehowa, the Section II champion in the NYSPHSAA playoffs on Saturday at Herkimer County Community College.