Part I: CNY native Suzy Whaley’s rise to becoming the President of the PGA of America

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

At the age of nine, Suzy Whaley picked up a golf club for the first time at the Cavalry Club in Manlius. Instantly she fell in love with the game, but growing up Whaley had another passion.

“I wanted to be an Olympic Skier. I was dead set on it. Golf wasn’t the game for me until college,” said Suzy Whaley.

After injuring herself while attending boarding school in Vermont, Whaley returned back to Jamesville to continue her athletic career on the golf course.

After graduating from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, Whaley went on to play in college at North Carolina.

“There was never this moment of time of worrying about failing or about things that could possibly be barriers, because there was some way and some how that I was always driven to figure out a way around it,” said Whaley.

In 2018, Suzy Whaley became the first female to be named the President of the PGA of America.