Part II: CNY native Suzy Whaley’s drive to succeed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On November 9, 2018 Jamesville native Suzy Whaley became the first female President of the PGA of America.

“I did run because I would be the first woman, I ran because I really felt I could offer something,” said Suzy Whaley.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina, Whaley passed up going to Law School to join the LPGA Tour. In 2003 she became the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event in over 50 years.

“I don’t regret a thing, even losing my card. My first year, I think I made three cuts and I made about $2,000 grand total. I look back on that now and and think it is a good thing because it woke me up,” said Whaley.

Over 35 years later, Suzy Whaley still credits her success to growing up in Central New York.

